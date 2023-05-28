Create New Account
FIRST TIME AMERICAN WAR THUNDER, IN STARTER TANKS, WHAT IT WILL BE LIKE?
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 20 hours ago |
In my last Play War Thunder vid I played Germany. Well how about some American starter tanks for the Holiday!!! Just a primer for those of you starting out on how gameplay goes in Arcade vs Realistic. Some good gameplay even though both matches are a little lopsided.

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

