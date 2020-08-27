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*WARNING:This video contains graphic images* A murder suspect committed suicide as police approached
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143 views • August 27, 2020
*WARNING:This video contains graphic images* A murder suspect committed suicide as police approached | The World According to Me
► Description
*WARNING: This video contains graphic images* This evening, a murder suspect committed suicide as police approached them at 8th & Nicollet. No officer weapons were fired. This is a tragedy for our community that is still hurting. Our condolences go to the families of the victims.
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
*WARNING: This video contains graphic images* This evening, a murder suspect committed suicide as police approached them at 8th & Nicollet. No officer weapons were fired. This is a tragedy for our community that is still hurting. Our condolences go to the families of the victims.
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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