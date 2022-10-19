Fund Government without Taxing our Income? Really?

Freedom is impossible without abolishing the IRS

Jade Walle - Board member, Americans for Fair Taxation

Fairtax.org, [email protected]

While Covid awakened normal Americans to the threat of the global elitists - wanting to control behavior via vaccine passports, carbon footprints and a digital currency - too few know the IRS has been used by the Ruling Class for generations, to target dissidents and mavericks who threaten their control. For a true Great Awakening, the grassroots need to pressure Congress to abolish the Income Tax.

The FAIRtax movement has introduced and pushed this solution in Congress for over two decades. But, never has the leadership in DC allowed a vote on this bill. Why? Because to lose the IRS as a weapon for control would allow more Americans to demand more independence from the cartels that use the government to oligopolize each market.

Right now, those in power can sic the IRS on troublesome advocates with bankrupting audits - as exposed with the Obama White House and Tea Party victims. Given the Homeland Security department’s recent claim that terrorist threats emanate no longer from overseas, but rather from patriots who support American values, it’s more important than ever to abolish the IRS.

Mr. Walle, an accountant, believes not only will IRS abolition free the people from tyranny, but also it will save the market from the Biden economy now inflating away our income. By removing the embedded income and payroll tax costs built into products we consume, the FAIRtax will attract even more foreign investment than now happening with our dependable dollar. With entrepreneurship freed from the uncertainty and expense of the complex income tax code, small mom ‘n pops will flourish, and our middle class will be restored. We will simply pay the FAIRtax when we consume new products and services – and never fill out an IRS tax or income tax form again.