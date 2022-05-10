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SC Attorney General Candidate Wants To Slay Corruption In Government
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21 views • May 10, 2022
In the US occupied State of South Carolina, there is a fight brewing and people will have to decide if they want more of the same from RINO and criminal Attorney General Alan Wilson or if they want someone who wants to deal with the corruption and exalt Jesus Christ in the midst of doing so. The Sons of Liberty welcomes Lauren Martel, who is running against Wilson in the primaries in June.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/sc-attorney-general-candidate-wants-to-slay-corruption-in-government-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/sc-attorney-general-candidate-wants-to-slay-corruption-in-government-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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