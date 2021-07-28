© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch CDC Delete Thousands of COVID Vax Deaths In Real Time.
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • July 28, 2021
Of Course they lie, the CDC controls the VAERS reporting system where they are known to only report between 1 and 10% of the cases that are being reported .. then there are huge number of deaths that do not even get reported to VAERS.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.