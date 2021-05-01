4/27/2021 Miles Guo (Part 1): Only Losers Would Defame Chinese People’s Race and Denigrating Them As Stupid

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The Chinese are brilliant people, both kind and brave. The CCP virus is raging in India, killing people without a sound. Look at the corpses in the streets of India, do you still believe that only a few hundred people died in Wuhan? The CCP has been exploiting and killing people in China for more than 70 years, and the terrible thing is that you have to be grateful to them