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How to heal from Covid
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104 views • September 26, 2021
An interview with Klas who healed himself from the coronavirus by:
1) Inhalation of Ozone.
2) Intake of C vitamine.
3) Inhalation of hydrogen peroxide.
He got the Corona symtoms at 11th of march 2020, but was fully recovered at the 18th of march 2020.
Scientific articles
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1906618/
https://europepmc.org/article/med/15568319
https://europepmc.org/article/med/10454899
1) Inhalation of Ozone.
2) Intake of C vitamine.
3) Inhalation of hydrogen peroxide.
He got the Corona symtoms at 11th of march 2020, but was fully recovered at the 18th of march 2020.
Scientific articles
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1906618/
https://europepmc.org/article/med/15568319
https://europepmc.org/article/med/10454899
Keywords
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