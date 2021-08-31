Dual Wielding Dueling Tree with Shield RMSc on the Browning Buck Mark

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Action Target Dueling Tree
https://shop.actiontarget.com/content/at-104-rimfire-dueling-tree.asp
Shield Sights (use KDSSS10 for 10% discount)
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How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Applegate Grip Ratio
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5M5zCjAHtCIucdJBclgsfu
2 Eyes 2 Sights
https://youtu.be/5_ZnL9xg7uE
Chapters
0:00 Hill People
0:24 Shield RMSc
1:44 Shield Mount
2:51 Reciprocating
3:45 SMSc Cut
4:18 Dual Wielding
4:49 Triggers
5:21 2 Eyes 2 Sights
6:07 Weight
6:46 Carry
7:38 Ambi Gunfighter
8:33 Grip Ratio
9:25 Charging Ports
10:10 Mag Disconnect
11:20 Mag Release
12:16 Safety
13:25 Grips
16:45 Field Strip
18:42 RMSc
19:21 Barrel Length
20:22 'Murica
21:09 Zeroing
22:10 Bonus