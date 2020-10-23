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What's Wrong with DOUG FORD with Kevin J. Johnston and Derek Storie
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16 views • October 23, 2020
Doug Ford looks like he is DRUGGED. It appears that he is GONE, completely compromised. I no longer have any faith in Doug Ford, nor the Conservative Party of Ontario.
Have a look at Doug Ford's demeanour during the speech on turning everyone in Ontario into controlled automatons under the new CHIP program.
I am done with him!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Have a look at Doug Ford's demeanour during the speech on turning everyone in Ontario into controlled automatons under the new CHIP program.
I am done with him!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
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