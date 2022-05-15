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The Germ Theory and the Scamdemic with Ian Jacklin
High Hopes
High Hopes
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Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
[April 19, 2022]
Ian Jacklin is a truth activist who has confronted school boards and written a book to blow the lid off of fraudulent COVID claims. Jacklin invites Andrew Kaufman, M.D. to the Jackal’s Den to further illuminate inconsistencies with the scam called COVID-19. Dr. Andy describes his personal journey that led him to major realizations and dispels misinformation about disease and sickness.

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