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GRAPHIC VIDEO, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. MORE FLOOD DEVASTATION OUT OF CHINA (WEATHER WARFARE?)
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282 views • July 23, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
2 or 3 dams have burst,15.6 Kilometers of highway destroyed and 22 bridges wiped out, hundreds killed (thousands?).
A Thank you and a shout out to the channel Death Angel for this footage.
2 or 3 dams have burst,15.6 Kilometers of highway destroyed and 22 bridges wiped out, hundreds killed (thousands?).
A Thank you and a shout out to the channel Death Angel for this footage.
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