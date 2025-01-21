Trump believes Spain is a ‘BRICS' nation🥴& list of signed Exec Orders & Actions today

Trump believes Spain is a ‘BRICS' nation 🙄🥴

Adding:

Here's an updated list I found, of the 'Executive Orders & Actions Signed' by Trump, by the end of the first day:

Withdrawal from the World Health Organization

Temporary suspension of all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they are aligned with his policy goals

Pardons and commutations that Trump said would cover about 1,500 people criminally charged in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

Creation of the "Department of Government Efficiency" or DOGE

Order instructing the attorney general not to "take any action" for 75 days to enforce a TikTok ban until the administration can determine the appropriate path forward

Overhauling the refugee admission program to better align with American principles and interests

Declaring a “national emergency” at the U.S.-Mexico border

Directive ending "the weaponization of political adversaries of the previous administration"

Designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Directive ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship of speech

Withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement

Directive to federal agencies to address the cost of living crisis

Requirement that federal workers return to full-time in-person work

Federal hiring freezes - except in military and other excluded categories

Regulatory freeze "preventing bureaucrats from issuing any more regulations" until Trump has full control of the government

Rescission of 78 Biden-era executive executive actions, executive orders, presidential memoranda and others

Order halting offshore wind lease sales and pausing the issuance of approvals, permits and loans for both onshore and offshore wind projects.

Source: NBC Chicago 5 News, website, to read more or if I might have missed some:

https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/politics/what-executive-orders-did-trump-sign-on-inauguration-day-full-list/3651421/





