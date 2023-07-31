Dr.SHIVA™ - Neil Young Invites Dr.SHIVA to Expose the #FakeScience of Monsanto & #GMOs
Published 15 hours ago
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Jul 30, 2023
In 2015, @NeilYoung requested I educate the public on my scientific findings on #GMOs at a Press Conference in Vermont to support #GMO labeling As President, I’ll educate you on even the most complex topics so you can choose wisely Shiva4President.com TruthFreedomHealth.com Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/science-and-the-s... Get Educated, Or BE Enslaved TruthFreedomHealth.com SHATTER THE SWARM Shiva4President.com To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST, RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Keywords
gmosexposeneil youngdr shiva ayyaduraimit phdinvites dr shivafakescience of monsanto
