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Ketones Combat Inflammation and Improve Metabolic Function (Dr. William Seeds)
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6 views • November 29, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/28/do-ketones-reduce-inflammation.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211128&mid=DM1053414&rid=1335146560
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/7XkFG2v4mAxc.mp4
https://ssrpinstitute.org/peptide-therapy-revolutionizing-medicine/
Ketones are water-soluble fats that aid in tissue healing. They are also very helpful in cases of viral infections such as COVID-19, as they reestablish cellular homeostasis, provide rapid energy, recharge your antioxidants and control oxidation within the cell
Ketones provide cells with an immediate source of energy, allowing them to produce more ATP, which they may need to function when in a state of higher activity due to stressors
Ketones increase nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate hydrogen (NADPH), a reducing agent and nucleotide co-factor that improves your body's ability to use antioxidants
Ketones also suppress inflammatory pathways present as a result of an infection; they elevate NAD+, which in turn upregulates SIRT genes, SIRT3 in particular, that directly control inflammation
Baking soda and Alka-Seltzer Gold help squelch excessive inflammation by immediately neutralizing peroxynitrites, which are among the most damaging free radicals there are, and work synergistically with ketones to preserve bone and prevent the loss of muscle
This article was previously published November 22, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, Dr. William Seeds, an orthopedic surgeon, reviews how to optimize your metabolic function, improve cellular efficiency and make you more resilient against respiratory viruses using ketones — a topic previously discussed in my interview with Travis Christofferson, who wrote the book "Ketones: The Fourth Fuel."
"My science background has been cellular molecular biology and biochemistry, so that's something I've been deeply involved with for the last 35 years," Seeds says.
"It's parlayed into orthopedics, my specialty, because of tissue healing and optimizing cell efficiency and the flexibility of the cell to improve tissue healing in what we do surgically. So, it's always played an integral role in what we've tried to do to optimize patient outcomes."
How Ketone Esters Control Inflammation
Ketones are water-soluble fats that have powerfully beneficial metabolic benefits and also aid in tissue healing. Ketone esters are a convenient way to increase ketones and are helpful in cases of viral infections such as COVID-19, as they reestablish cellular homeostasis, provide rapid energy, recharge your antioxidants and control oxidation within the cell.
"We're looking to reestablish the homeostasis of the cell, which is basically the redox of the cell, and that is very important in controlling an inflammatory state like COVID-19.
The premises behind what these ketone esters do is they have the ability to give the cell an immediate energy source that doesn't utilize a lot of energy to use it. This helps a cell produce more ATP, more energy, that it may need to function where it is in a higher state of activity because of its stressors it's working against."
Also...
How Ketones Improve Antioxidant Levels
Ketones Suppress Proinflammatory Pathways
Exogenous Ketone Esters for Respiratory Infections
Key Notes on MCT Oil and Carb Intake
Lowering Inflammation With Baking Soda and Alka-Seltzer Gold
Bicarbonate Improves Cellular Power Output
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/7XkFG2v4mAxc.mp4
https://ssrpinstitute.org/peptide-therapy-revolutionizing-medicine/
Ketones are water-soluble fats that aid in tissue healing. They are also very helpful in cases of viral infections such as COVID-19, as they reestablish cellular homeostasis, provide rapid energy, recharge your antioxidants and control oxidation within the cell
Ketones provide cells with an immediate source of energy, allowing them to produce more ATP, which they may need to function when in a state of higher activity due to stressors
Ketones increase nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate hydrogen (NADPH), a reducing agent and nucleotide co-factor that improves your body's ability to use antioxidants
Ketones also suppress inflammatory pathways present as a result of an infection; they elevate NAD+, which in turn upregulates SIRT genes, SIRT3 in particular, that directly control inflammation
Baking soda and Alka-Seltzer Gold help squelch excessive inflammation by immediately neutralizing peroxynitrites, which are among the most damaging free radicals there are, and work synergistically with ketones to preserve bone and prevent the loss of muscle
This article was previously published November 22, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, Dr. William Seeds, an orthopedic surgeon, reviews how to optimize your metabolic function, improve cellular efficiency and make you more resilient against respiratory viruses using ketones — a topic previously discussed in my interview with Travis Christofferson, who wrote the book "Ketones: The Fourth Fuel."
"My science background has been cellular molecular biology and biochemistry, so that's something I've been deeply involved with for the last 35 years," Seeds says.
"It's parlayed into orthopedics, my specialty, because of tissue healing and optimizing cell efficiency and the flexibility of the cell to improve tissue healing in what we do surgically. So, it's always played an integral role in what we've tried to do to optimize patient outcomes."
How Ketone Esters Control Inflammation
Ketones are water-soluble fats that have powerfully beneficial metabolic benefits and also aid in tissue healing. Ketone esters are a convenient way to increase ketones and are helpful in cases of viral infections such as COVID-19, as they reestablish cellular homeostasis, provide rapid energy, recharge your antioxidants and control oxidation within the cell.
"We're looking to reestablish the homeostasis of the cell, which is basically the redox of the cell, and that is very important in controlling an inflammatory state like COVID-19.
The premises behind what these ketone esters do is they have the ability to give the cell an immediate energy source that doesn't utilize a lot of energy to use it. This helps a cell produce more ATP, more energy, that it may need to function where it is in a higher state of activity because of its stressors it's working against."
Also...
How Ketones Improve Antioxidant Levels
Ketones Suppress Proinflammatory Pathways
Exogenous Ketone Esters for Respiratory Infections
Key Notes on MCT Oil and Carb Intake
Lowering Inflammation With Baking Soda and Alka-Seltzer Gold
Bicarbonate Improves Cellular Power Output
Keywords
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