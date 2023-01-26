Create New Account
CHP Talks: Josh Alexander—Defending Privacy and Religious Freedom
January 26, 2023: My guest this week is Josh Alexander, a 16 year-old high school student.. Josh is a proud Canadian and a student walkout organizer. He is best known for his activism in the schools during the Freedom Convoy . . . and more recently, the issue of male students using female washrooms in school. He attends St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario but is currently under a “temporary exclusion” from school for expressing his deeply-held Christian beliefs that the privacy of biological female students should be protected and that biological males should not be permitted in private spaces like girls’ washrooms.

You can learn more about Josh’s case and contribute to his legal defence at:

https://libertycoalitioncanada.com/liberty-defense-fund/josh-alexander-v-rccdsb/

