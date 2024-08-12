BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miller IP Law presents The Inventive Experts Podcast. Art Of Speech Expert Advice For Entrepreneurs with Richard Blank
call center
3 views • 8 months ago


The one myth in the telemarketing industry is that every single telemarketer calls you during dinner. That is absolutely not true. Not every vertical sales talk is high-end real estate. There are some incredible individuals out there that making receives phone calls and do it ethically. They really are artists of speech, they really have honed their crafts and they believe in it.


Welcome to Miller IP Law - your friendly partner in safeguarding innovation for startups, side hustles, and small businesses! We're not your traditional law firm - we're all about making legal protection accessible and approachable for entrepreneurs like you.


We are a nontraditional law firm focused on helping startups, small businesses, garage inventors, side hustles, and individuals protect and grow their businesses with affordable patents to protect inventions, trademarks to protect brands, and copyrights to protect creatives.


https://youtu.be/fWpandBrocY


In addition to having extensive legal experience:

- Our attorneys have startup experience to offer both legal and startup advice

- We offer transparent pricing with flat fees

- We offer affordable options specifically tailored to each business's plans and goals


WHAT MAKES MILLER IP "THE STARTUP LAWYERS"

Our attorneys focus on the clients other patent and trademark law firms ignore, startups & small businesses.


Our Approach:

At Miller IP Law, we understand that navigating the legal landscape can be daunting, especially for small businesses and startups. That's why we're committed to providing a warm, welcoming atmosphere where you feel comfortable discussing your ideas and concerns. Our team is passionate about innovation and dedicated to helping you protect your intellectual property with a smile.


Services We Offer:


Patent Drafting and Prosecution: Have a groundbreaking idea? We'll help you draft and prosecute patents to protect your innovations.

Trademark Registration: Your brand is your identity. Let us assist you in registering trademarks to safeguard your brand reputation and goodwill.

Portfolio Management: Managing your intellectual property portfolio can be overwhelming. We'll handle it for you efficiently.

Licensing Agreements: Want to monetize your intellectual property? We'll help negotiate licensing agreements to maximize your revenue while protecting your rights.

Litigation Support: In the unfortunate event of infringement disputes, our experienced team will provide expert litigation support to defend your intellectual property rights.



