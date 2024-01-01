100 YEARS AFTER TRIANON - Documentary Movie - Hungary Trianon

A TABOO BREAKING, UNVEILING, INVESTIGATIVE MOVIE BASED ON CONTEMPORARY MASONIC DOCUMENTS.

Trianon, Freemasonry, Cultural Marxism, Globalist Financial Elite, Muslim Invasion and Pandemic: Everything is featured in the film! What is our past is now the present of Europe! Based on the textbook of Dr. János Drábik, the film depicts the establishment and organization of the Supranational Power that prepared and unleashed the Great War.





History teaching and academic historians keep silent, hiding the names and original intentions of those responsible, who sparked the Great War, which ultimately led to the truncation of the 1000-year-old Kingdom of Hungary by the Treaty of Trianon signed in the Grand Trianon Palace in Versailles on 4 June 1920. As a consequence of the Treaty of Trianon, Hungary has lost 2/3 of its population and territory. The Hungarian population of the annexed territories lives as a minority in the newly established states, in most cases under constant repression. Thus the word „Trianon” in Hungarian means the death of a nation.





"Trianon was an assassination attempt, and the invasion of Europe's forcible resettlement seeks to deprive Europe's indigenous peoples of Christian culture of their habitat."





"The same power that made the Trianon peace dictatorship for us today, with the support of the mass invasion, is actually preparing the Trianon of the whole of Europe."





Dr. János Drábik









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIOg5quK6Zo