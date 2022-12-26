Create New Account
NEXT WEEK WE ENTER THE MOST DANGEROUS 7-YEAR PERIOD SINCE THE DAYS OF NOAH
NEW PATRIOT
Published 17 hours ago |
The seven-year countdown to 2030 begins. The acceleration of Satan's Agenda for the 21st Century is underway.  Troubles not seen since the days of Noah.

Incredible Video Reveals the WHO's Diabolical Agenda:  https://www.brighteon.com/6ca55ad0-f873-4658-b09a-d88733ea6e10

Animal Circles and the Days of Noah:  https://youtu.be/92qZ1rZBqDc

Rifts in the Magnetosphere:  Cattle deaths explained? NASA warns of deadly magnetosphere “rifts” that allow intense solar radiation to wipe out large numbers of animals on Earth – NaturalNews.com



Keywords
jesussurvivalwarmark of the beastagenda 21agenda 2030persecutionfinancial collapsefaminesecond comingkingdom of godcivil disobedienceovercomingend of the age

