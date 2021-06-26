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Millions Flood The Streets In London To Protest COVID Tyranny & It's Spectacular! (Video)
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534 views • June 26, 2021
On Saturday, June 26, 2021, the people of London poured onto the streets, just like they have been virtually every weekend for nearly a year, to protest the lies, deceit and tyranny that has come under the guise of the invisible boogeyman CONvid-1984. In this episode of The Sons of Liberty radio show, our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and Fiona Rose Diamond join us, though shortlived due to problems in streaming, to give live reports from London at the start of the pack. Be encouraged, there are many who are standing firm against the lies and tyranny being experienced. May God grant them, and us, victory in the name of Christ Jesus!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/millions-pour-out-onto-the-streets-in-london-to-protest-covid-tyranny-its-spectacular-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/millions-pour-out-onto-the-streets-in-london-to-protest-covid-tyranny-its-spectacular-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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