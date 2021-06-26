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Millions Flood The Streets In London To Protest COVID Tyranny & It's Spectacular! (Video)
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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534 views • June 26, 2021
On Saturday, June 26, 2021, the people of London poured onto the streets, just like they have been virtually every weekend for nearly a year, to protest the lies, deceit and tyranny that has come under the guise of the invisible boogeyman CONvid-1984.  In this episode of The Sons of Liberty radio show, our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and Fiona Rose Diamond join us, though shortlived due to problems in streaming, to give live reports from London at the start of the pack.  Be encouraged, there are many who are standing firm against the lies and tyranny being experienced.  May God grant them, and us, victory in the name of Christ Jesus!

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/millions-pour-out-onto-the-streets-in-london-to-protest-covid-tyranny-its-spectacular-video/

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protestvaccinepolicelondontyrannytim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocoronaviruslockdownscovidkate shemiranimrnafiona rose diamond
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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