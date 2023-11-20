Create New Account
BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #10
TheREDWords
Published 20 hours ago

In this episode the Book of Revelation shifts gears dramatically from the Seven Church Letters into End Times Prophesy. This week we begin chapter 4 where the disciple John is relaying information from the Lord Jesus Christ about things that are going to occur. Chapter 4, verse 1 begins in a very odd way...

