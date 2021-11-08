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NET ZERO THE END OF YOU!
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235 views • November 08, 2021
America's Net Zero Carbon plan launched at the COP26 will put an end to humanity and the earth as we know it.
United States NET ZERO carbon policy launched at the COP26.
ZERO NET WEBSITE
https://www.energy.gov/articles/us-launches-net-zero-world-initiative-accelerate-global-energy-system-decarbonization
NET ZERO WORLD
https://www.nrel.gov/international/net-zero-world
COP26 USA NET ZERO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jay6c173dW0
United States NET ZERO carbon policy launched at the COP26.
ZERO NET WEBSITE
https://www.energy.gov/articles/us-launches-net-zero-world-initiative-accelerate-global-energy-system-decarbonization
NET ZERO WORLD
https://www.nrel.gov/international/net-zero-world
COP26 USA NET ZERO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jay6c173dW0
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