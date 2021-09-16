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FIGHTING FOR A NOBLE CAUSE
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21 views • September 16, 2021
There comes a time when war is legal, but only once a consensus is built up - After one side has clearly identified their enemy and committed many greivious offences against them, then there is no choice but to respond in order to protect life and family. But the cause must be righteous and centered on God. It is God that leads his people and in his time when it is right. Then God will part the seas to help them overcome odds that seem overwhelming.
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