Dr Ardis concludes COVID was really artificial snake venom in our water, making us sick

Stew Peters interviews Dr Ardis, who presents evidence from his video WATCH THE WATER. He claims God led him to this conclusion. And I (not Dr Ardis) believe if you have seen the video EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF COVID IS JOOISH, and who is the enforcement arm of it all Covid 19 vaccines are technically a prototype countermeasure of the DOD. https://www.bitchute.com/video/HILr4wV4XaUF/ REDACTED INTERVIEWS SASHA LATYPOVA - U.S. D.O.D. INJECTABLE COUNTER-MEASURES
then perhaps the Talmudic Jews are up to their same old games of poisoning the wells. To kill off the gentiles.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.