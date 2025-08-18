THROUGH THE FLOOD: One Man’s Story of Surviving the Unimaginable with Jonathan McComb | Episode 31

Jonathan McComb shares gut-wrenching moments of tragedy - losing his wife and two children in the Wimberley, Texas flood of 2015, which he himself barely survived. Jonathan explains how he found strength and hope through his faith in God and with the support of his loved ones and his community. By opening up about his personal struggles, he offers a glimpse of how faith and resilience guide us through life's darkest chapters. Recently, Jonathan's involvement with Texas Search and Rescue saw him answering the call during the Central Texas flood that took so many precious lives from Camp Mystic and beyond. His dedication to the service of others is not only a tribute to his lost loved ones but a testament to the human spirit.













(0:00:00) - Memorial Day Weekend Flood Survivor





(0:09:32) - House Floating Downriver





(0:17:08) - Struggle for Survival





(0:29:43) - Healing and Remembering Lost Loved Ones





(0:40:13) - A Life Rebuilt





(0:53:38) - Stories From a Flood Survivor





(1:08:23) - Finding Strength and Hope Through Tragedy





(1:16:07) - Recovery and Resilience





(1:28:54) - Texas Search and Rescue

















