Heads Up! New Smart Police Helmet Scans For Body Temp, Biometrics and Uses Facial Recognition

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It took 33 years but Robocop is now here. Well, not exactly, but the rise of the police state fueled by advancements in technology have given birth to a heads up display equipped helmet sure to please the most anxious of peace officers. It’s called a “Smart Helmet” and it can screen airport passengers for the COVID-19 virus as well as provide the scanning officer with other vital records.-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/robocop-here-new-smart-police-helmet-scans-covid-19-uses-facial-recognition
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