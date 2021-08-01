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Dr. Derek Knauss: "COVID-19 Does NOT Exist And Is Fictitious"
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8460 views • August 01, 2021
PhD Dr. Derek Knauss Virologist Examines 1,500 "COVID positive" Tests to find Influenza A and B, but not a single case of COVID.
Source:
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/dr-derek-knauss-covid-is-fake-sick-actually-have-influenza-a-and-b
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/02/15/im-a-clinical-lab-scientist-covid-19-is-fake-wake-up-america/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210213014002/https://www.globalresearch.ca/clinical-lab-scientist-covid-19-fake-wake-up-america/5737013/
https://www.facebook.com/melissa.hoodocallaghan/videos/3737189153025406/
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/dr-derek-knauss-covid-is-fake-sick-actually-have-influenza-a-and-b
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/02/15/im-a-clinical-lab-scientist-covid-19-is-fake-wake-up-america/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210213014002/https://www.globalresearch.ca/clinical-lab-scientist-covid-19-fake-wake-up-america/5737013/
https://www.facebook.com/melissa.hoodocallaghan/videos/3737189153025406/
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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