Saul Alinsky’s Activism, Nancy Pelosi and Brian Stelter’s Ideals of Politics, Propaganda

Video Clips of Saul Alinsky talking about his activism and clips from Nancy Pelosi and Her Cronies on how they destroy people. Their process is always the same no matter who they are destroying. Be aware of this when watching Media, understand their tricks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.