Expansion of Gold Backs and Challenges in Texas

With gold prices soaring, Jeremy Corden's company is expanding faster than ever! From launching new state-backed gold series to pushing for tax reforms (looking at you, Florida!), they’re making gold more accessible.





Texas, they hear you loud and clear! While challenges keep them away for now, your love for goldbacks is undeniable.





#GoldRush #PreciousMetals #TexasGold #FloridaWins #InvestSmart #Goldback





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport



