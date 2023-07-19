IN FOCUS: Bruce LeVell on the Latest Campaign Against President Trump - OAN

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Presidential Appointee and Advisor Bruce LeVell joins Monica Rodriguez to discuss the establishment continued persecution of President Trump.
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