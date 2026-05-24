NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 05.24.2026 – Searching For A Heart Of Gold In A World Of Wolves & Liars...

Don’t ever give up! One gets tired; the body is tired, but will Jesus Christ ever respond? Absolutely yes if you continue!





John 14:18

I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.





During the church age, the kingdom is spirit.





__________ HELPFUL LINKS:





Stewart Best's Substack:





https://substack.com/@stewartcbest





Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):





NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com





--- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.





--- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!





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Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940





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Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.





His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.





In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.





At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.





He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.