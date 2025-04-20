BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Inviting God Into The Box
Resurrection Life of Jesus
7 views • 2 weeks ago

The Bible speaks about a struggle that exists in the spirit world. This is evident based upon actions that are taking place all around us. Lucifer’s rebellion in eternity past instigated a chain of events that has negatively shaped human history. Yet God did not remain on the sidelines of this conflict, but has actively worked with mankind to promote His own agenda.

The struggle between good and evil has encapsulated humanity as each side gained victories and sustained losses during the last six thousand years. Men rose up on each side but the pattern is only visible if you understand the effect of intercessory prayer. This is where the modern church is weak.

The Devil doesn’t care if you read the Bible or whether you attend church. He just doesn’t want you to engage in intercessory prayer and invite the power of God into your life. This is why the Bible says the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much. You can do anything when God is part of your life.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1887.pdf

RLJ-1887 -- NOVEMBER 20, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
bibledevilgood and evilstrugglepower of godrighteous manhuman historyintercessory prayerspirit worldlucifers rebellionmodern churcheffectual fervent prayervictories and losses
