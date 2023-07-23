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Babylon is fallen: more Roman Catholic church abuse of children! (3)
Follower of Christ777
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79 views • July 23, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to DW Documentary

The abuse of children by Catholic prelates never ends. We have seen what happened in Pennsylvania and in Germany in 2018. How can any Catholic, in his or her right frame of mind, remain in a church organization that has caused so much horror and terror to countless children?


Catholics, please get out your church as per God’s instructions in Revelation 18:4-5 before she meets her end according to Revelation 18:8-9.


Child abuse in the Catholic Church was long a taboo subject, kept under wraps by senior church dignitaries. But in the pursuit of justice, the Church’s inactivity eventually prompted the victims of child abuse to take matters into their own hands. "For too long the Church has denied, ignored and hushed up abuse. The victims are entitled to justice." In September 2018, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, head of the German Bishops’ Conference, uttered these words and apologized to all victims of sexual abuse by Catholic officials in Germany.

But Matthias Katsch, one of the most prominent representatives of victims in Germany, maintains that the Church’s handling of abuse remains problematic even now. A former pupil at the private Canisius-Kolleg school and spokesperson for the "Squared Table” victims’ initiative uncovered the abuse scandal in the Catholic Church in Germany in 2010. For over thirty years, his abusers’ crimes had stayed covered up. Then, Matthias Katsch and his former classmates broke the silence when they turned to the public with accusations against their former teachers - Jesuit priests Peter R. and Wolfgang S. And what happened next? Not much, it seems. Both men were spotted in Chile after 2010. Impatient with the lack of progress, Matthias Katsch took matters into his own hands and set out to Chile to find the abusers - and their next victims. Filmmaker Eva Müller went with him.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
childrenabusefathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuason of godroman catholic churchyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysabuse of childrenfather of lightsanother comforter
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