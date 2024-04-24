The Passover Seder: A Critical Time in 2024

Celebrate a traditional seder meal with Amanda and Chris. The Passover celebrations typically include a festive meal known as the Seder, where symbolic foods such as matzah, bitter herbs, and charoset are shared. Families gather around the table to retell the story of the Exodus, highlighting the themes of liberation and faith. If you haven’t purchased your items yet, you still can! Here is a shopping list link: https://buff.ly/3JuDdbV Tune in April 23 at 5 pm ET!
