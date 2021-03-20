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20/3/21 AIR AMBULANCE ? NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME 19:57HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7368
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30 views • March 21, 2021
UPLOAD TARGETED INDIVIDUAL INTELDROP: Just more low flying HPD helicopter harassment
21/3/21 G-RSKR (JABM LTD) OVER MY HOME WHILE I'M CHEMTRAIL BUSTING
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kDlsGrg
UNDER THE RADAR AIR GANG STALKING
21/3/21 G-RSKR (JABM LTD) OVER MY HOME WHILE I'M CHEMTRAIL BUSTING
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kDlsGrg
UNDER THE RADAR AIR GANG STALKING
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