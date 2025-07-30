BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Richard Werner Explains The Central Banks' Centuries Old Usury SCAM For Mouth Breathers
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1599 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 1 day ago

Mirror Source: TCN (YouTube)

Published: July 28, 2025

World-renowned economist Richard Werner on where money comes from: banks just create it out of thin air, and keep a pile for themselves.

Chapters:

0:00 How Werner Predicted the Japanese Financial Crisis

14:16 How Banks Create Money From Nothing

24:09 You’re Being Lied to About the Bank’s Role in Economics

33:59 The Evils of the Federal Reserve

38:51 Why Are Banks Allowed to Create Money?

57:12 Was Leaving the Gold Standard a Mistake?

1:09:30 The Difference Between Banks and Central Banks

1:24:26 How Society and Culture Are Impacted by Banks

1:33:11 Did the US Purposely Destroy the Japanese Economy?

1:35:42 The Central Bank’s Attempt to Blacklist Werner

1:39:03 The CIA’s Threat to Werner

1:47:24 Why Werner’s Research on Credit Creation Scared the Central Banks

2:03:55 The Link Between Central Banks and Warfare

2:18:02 Where Is the US Economy Headed?

2:29:49 The World Bank’s Debt Trap to Exploit Developing Countries

2:35:34 The Dark Truth About Central Bank Digital Currency

2:40:19 Where Can People Learn More About This?

|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -|

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

(Reference Archive Copy)

Keywords
donald trumprichard wernercentral bank usury
Chapters

0:00How Werner Predicted the Japanese Financial Crisis

14:16How Banks Create Money From Nothing

24:09You’re Being Lied to About the Bank’s Role in Economics

33:59The Evils of the Federal Reserve

38:51Why Are Banks Allowed to Create Money?

57:12Was Leaving the Gold Standard a Mistake?

1:09:30The Difference Between Banks and Central Banks

1:24:26How Society and Culture Are Impacted by Banks

1:33:11Did the US Purposely Destroy the Japanese Economy?

1:35:42The Central Bank’s Attempt to Blacklist Werner

1:39:03The CIA’s Threat to Werner

1:47:24Why Werner’s Research on Credit Creation Scared the Central Banks

2:03:55The Link Between Central Banks and Warfare

2:18:02Where Is the US Economy Headed?

2:29:49The World Bank’s Debt Trap to Exploit Developing Countries

2:35:34The Dark Truth About Central Bank Digital Currency

2:40:19Where Can People Learn More About This?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy