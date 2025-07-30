Richard Werner Explains The Central Banks' Centuries Old Usury SCAM For Mouth Breathers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirror Source: TCN (YouTube)
Published: July 28, 2025
World-renowned economist Richard Werner on where money comes from: banks just create it out of thin air, and keep a pile for themselves.
Chapters:
0:00 How Werner Predicted the Japanese Financial Crisis
14:16 How Banks Create Money From Nothing
24:09 You’re Being Lied to About the Bank’s Role in Economics
33:59 The Evils of the Federal Reserve
38:51 Why Are Banks Allowed to Create Money?
57:12 Was Leaving the Gold Standard a Mistake?
1:09:30 The Difference Between Banks and Central Banks
1:24:26 How Society and Culture Are Impacted by Banks
1:33:11 Did the US Purposely Destroy the Japanese Economy?
1:35:42 The Central Bank’s Attempt to Blacklist Werner
1:39:03 The CIA’s Threat to Werner
1:47:24 Why Werner’s Research on Credit Creation Scared the Central Banks
2:03:55 The Link Between Central Banks and Warfare
2:18:02 Where Is the US Economy Headed?
2:29:49 The World Bank’s Debt Trap to Exploit Developing Countries
2:35:34 The Dark Truth About Central Bank Digital Currency
2:40:19 Where Can People Learn More About This?
(Reference Archive Copy)
