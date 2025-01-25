THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 22: Walking in the Spirit

The apostle Paul was aware that our physical body is just a vehicle for the soul during our time on earth but he still called for our bodies to be a living sacrifice that reflects the glory of God. Not only are we to have clean looking bodies, the Lord wants us to renew our soul mind on a daily basis.

Most people have not understood that the physical brain is just a computer that the soul brain must use in order to communicate in the physical world. So in order to project clean thoughts, they must come from a soul brain that is constantly being renewed by the Holy Spirit.

Throughout all this, we should strive to be humble and walk in the seven basic motivations that God has created for believers in Christ to develop. They are declaring truth, meeting practical needs, clarifying and validating truth, stimulating faith, giving above and beyond the normal tithe for the kingdom of God, organizing and coordinating the Lord’s work and showing mercy to others.

Every Christian has at least one of these basic motivational gifts. The baptism of the Holy Spirit is absolutely necessary if you want to walk in the anointing of Lord.

April 4, 2017

