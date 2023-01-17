https://gettr.com/post/p25b244e3a5

1/15/2023 Miles Guo: The digital currency law does not exist in any country yet. Using banking and securities regulations to govern digital currencies is an act of hooliganism. About three or five year after this global economic crisis, digital currencies will take away 30% to 50% of the market that the US dollar currently dominates

#DigitalCurrency #EconomicCrisis





1/15/2023 文贵直播：全世界没有任何国家有数字货币法，用银行和证券的管理办法来管数字货币是一种流氓方式。在这场全球经济危机之后的三到五年，数字货币将会取代美元三到五成的市场

#数字货币 #经济危机