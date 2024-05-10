The PYSOP Video is a Psyop (NWNW 553)

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw553/
This week on the New World Next Week: that silly PSYOP video about PSYOPS is a psyop; prescription drugs are the leading cause of death as AstraZeneca withdraws their clot shot; and Weinstein is set for a retrial as his original conviction is overturned.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
CSID: 63b444f5b14da94f
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.