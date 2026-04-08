Hezbollah security forces detained 2 alleged Ukrainian intelligence operatives reportedly posing as tourists - under interrogation

Hezbollah security forces have detained two alleged Ukrainian intelligence operatives in southern Lebanon, who were reportedly posing as tourists.

They are currently under interrogation.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Pakistan’s army leadership to review recent developments, including ceasefire violations.

Both sides also referenced a recent call between Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressing continued coordination and follow-up on agreed points.

The discussion covered ceasefire breaches in Iran and Lebanon by the Israeli government.

Iran preparing response to ceasefire violations by Israel

A military-security source told Fars News that, amid continued violations of the temporary ceasefire by Israeli forces against Lebanon and the Islamic Resistance, Iran is finalizing plans for a deterrent operation targeting Israeli military positions in the occupied territories.

The source added that there is a growing assessment in Tehran that the continued strikes despite agreements across multiple fronts indicate either that the United States cannot control Netanyahu, or that CENTCOM has effectively allowed the Israeli side operational freedom.

It also stated that Israeli forces struck Beirut earlier in violation of the ceasefire.

Adding:

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian:

The root cause of the disruption at the Strait of Hormuz is the U.S.-Israeli illegal military operations against Iran. The fundamental solution to ensuring safe passage of ships through the Strait is to end the conflict as soon as possible.

The Security Council’s actions should be aimed at de-escalating the situation. They must not provide the legal veneer for unauthorized military operations, and must not grant a license to the use of force, let alone add fuel to the fire, thereby leading to an escalation of the conflict.

The draft resolution jointly submitted by China and Russia concerning the Strait of Hormuz is objective and fair, aiming at easing tensions, calling for dialogue and negotiations, and upholding navigational rights and freedoms.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian:

Since the fighting began, China has worked actively to help bring about an end to the conflict.

FM Wang Yi made 26 phone calls with his counterparts from relevant countries.

The Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue traveled to the Gulf and Middle East region in a mediation effort.

China and Pakistan jointly put forward the five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region.

As a responsible major country, China will continue playing a constructive role and make positive contributions to restoring peace and tranquility in the Gulf and Middle East region.