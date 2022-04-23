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Reversing CVD with Orthomolecular Medicine | Dr. Richard Cheng
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1395 views • April 23, 2022
Highlights:
🟡 Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ACVD) is the leading cause of death worldwide;
🟡 ACVD is an inflammatory disease with the hallmark of elevated oxidative stress;
🟡 Excessive oxidants (from food, the environment, and chronic inflammation) and insufficient antioxidants (esp. antioxidant vitamins and nutrients) lead to elevated oxidative stress;
🟡 ACVD is preventable and reversible with holistic management including healthy diets and optimal nutrition, especially sufficient Vit C.
Abstract: Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death, killing ~18 million people globally, costing more than $320 billion annually in the USA alone. About 2/3 of these deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes with atherosclerosis being the key pathology. Although the causes of CVDs continue to be highly debatable, it is generally accepted in the literature that atherosclerotic CVDs are inflammatory diseases with elevated oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is due to the imbalance of excessive oxidants (toxins) and deficient antioxidants. The resulting deficiency of vitamin C, a primary antioxidant, leads to collagen synthesis impairment. Collagen plays a critical role in arterial wall integrity. Collagen deficiency results in arterial wall damage and inflammatory response leading to atherosclerosis and associated pathologies including coronary artery stenosis and occlusion. Based on the review and analysis of decades of research, we have previously proposed an integrative orthomolecular medicine approach that includes a healthy lifestyle, nutritional supplementation with a focus on high dose vitamin C and other antioxidants, toxin avoidance and removal (detox). We report here, by using this protocol, we have reversed 2 cases of atherosclerotic CVDs. Existing evidence and our clinical experience suggest that atherosclerotic CVDs are potentially preventable and reversible.
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The Orthomolecular Medicine Educational Video Service is a division of the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service (OMNS), a peer-reviewed online publication (http://orthomolecular.org/resources/o... ) .
Our free-accessed videos follow the vision and non-commercial mission guidelines of OMNS. Free subscriptions at http://www.orthomolecular.org/forms/o...
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🟡 Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ACVD) is the leading cause of death worldwide;
🟡 ACVD is an inflammatory disease with the hallmark of elevated oxidative stress;
🟡 Excessive oxidants (from food, the environment, and chronic inflammation) and insufficient antioxidants (esp. antioxidant vitamins and nutrients) lead to elevated oxidative stress;
🟡 ACVD is preventable and reversible with holistic management including healthy diets and optimal nutrition, especially sufficient Vit C.
Abstract: Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death, killing ~18 million people globally, costing more than $320 billion annually in the USA alone. About 2/3 of these deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes with atherosclerosis being the key pathology. Although the causes of CVDs continue to be highly debatable, it is generally accepted in the literature that atherosclerotic CVDs are inflammatory diseases with elevated oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is due to the imbalance of excessive oxidants (toxins) and deficient antioxidants. The resulting deficiency of vitamin C, a primary antioxidant, leads to collagen synthesis impairment. Collagen plays a critical role in arterial wall integrity. Collagen deficiency results in arterial wall damage and inflammatory response leading to atherosclerosis and associated pathologies including coronary artery stenosis and occlusion. Based on the review and analysis of decades of research, we have previously proposed an integrative orthomolecular medicine approach that includes a healthy lifestyle, nutritional supplementation with a focus on high dose vitamin C and other antioxidants, toxin avoidance and removal (detox). We report here, by using this protocol, we have reversed 2 cases of atherosclerotic CVDs. Existing evidence and our clinical experience suggest that atherosclerotic CVDs are potentially preventable and reversible.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Orthomolecular Medicine Educational Video Service is a division of the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service (OMNS), a peer-reviewed online publication (http://orthomolecular.org/resources/o... ) .
Our free-accessed videos follow the vision and non-commercial mission guidelines of OMNS. Free subscriptions at http://www.orthomolecular.org/forms/o...
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