Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan] Has One Choice: Transition Or Lose
channel image
Son of the Republic
591 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

The [p]resident has a massive gap in support from key demographics.

He is embarrassing the DNC.

His base is leaving.


The full segment including interview with Kaylee McGhee White (Washington Examiner editor) is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 November 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6341077092112

Keywords
jesse wattersjoe bidenidentity politicsdemographics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket