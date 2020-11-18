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Tom Watson - The celebrated case of the State of Georgia vs. Leo Frank - August 1915
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3 views • November 18, 2020
Read by John de Nugent.
Audiofile of John de Nugent reading the Thomas E. Watson Aug. 1915 article about 1) the murder of Mary Phagan, 2) the trial and various legal appeals made by Leo Max Frank, and 3) the protestations of his supposed innocence, of Georgia's "bigotry," "mob rule" and "antisemitism", and of a flawed trial and a guilty verdict "with no evidence" made by Leo Frank's Jewish and Gentile backer.
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For more :
https://www.leofrank.org
https://theamericanmercury.org
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jIk8DWj0jUdZ
https://www.flickr.com/photos/leofrankcase
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=1538
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=2413
-----------------
Aldebaran Video - http://aldebaranvideo.tv
Controversial, censored and forbidden video archives
Audiofile of John de Nugent reading the Thomas E. Watson Aug. 1915 article about 1) the murder of Mary Phagan, 2) the trial and various legal appeals made by Leo Max Frank, and 3) the protestations of his supposed innocence, of Georgia's "bigotry," "mob rule" and "antisemitism", and of a flawed trial and a guilty verdict "with no evidence" made by Leo Frank's Jewish and Gentile backer.
-----------------
For more :
https://www.leofrank.org
https://theamericanmercury.org
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jIk8DWj0jUdZ
https://www.flickr.com/photos/leofrankcase
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=1538
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=2413
-----------------
Aldebaran Video - http://aldebaranvideo.tv
Controversial, censored and forbidden video archives
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