WHO Accidentally Confirms Covid is No More Dangerous Than Flu : The Dollar Vigilante

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INTRO VID: If the Pandemic Thinking Was Applied To Everything - AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/dEkxWTsBINI
NBA Commissioner:
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/profile/adam-silver/
WHO (Accidentally) Confirms Covid is No More Dangerous Than Flu
Head of Health Emergencies Program “best estimates” put IFR at 0.14%: https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/08/who-accidentally-confirms-covid-is-no-more-dangerous-than-flu
Crimes against Humanity - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
Ontario Premier Makes ‘Toughest Decision’ to Shut Business Again: https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2020-10-09/ontario-premier-makes-toughest-decision-to-shut-business-again
“I have never closed down a single business.” “I never defined what an “essential business” was. Because I don’t have the authority to tell you that your business isn’t essential.” - South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem: https://twitter.com/MichaelCoudrey/status/1314686088200544256?s=20
Larken Rose’s Jones Plantation Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/jonesplantation/emal/24889227
The Jones Plantation: https://youtu.be/vb8Rj5xkDPk
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qo8xmO85jtgH/
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