THE WISEMEN - N.D.O. ( No Days Off)

✨ @e1t1enterprises presents THE WISEMEN ( NATE BIGZ, M GETEM, and JG) in N.D.O. (No Days Off) Video off of the new Album LEGACY now streaming on all Platforms! Neo Renaissance coming soon 2023!💯 God’s Gift by Nate Boston on Amazon and Kindle : https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Gift-Teac... All is One ☝🏿 All is well 👍🏿 Each One ☝🏿 Teach One ☝🏿 To Know Thy Self To Attain Victory ✌🏿 Because our Dynamix is Metaphysical ✨♾ ✨💯💯💯💯💯💯💯

