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Did Travis Scott Play a Real Time Version of 'Squid Game' During His Satanic AstroWorld Concert?
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71 views • November 16, 2021
I was watching a very good KJ Osbourne a.k.a Scariest Movie on someone's Brighteon channel over the weekend when I saw a young lady (who attended Travis Scott's concert) as part of KJ's video. She was talking about the Demonic feel to the concert right from the get go and she made comparison's to Episode One of the Squid Game phenomenon that took Netflix viewers and the Internet by storm when it went viral upon its release in mid-September (17th). She said it reminded her of the first Episode called "Red Light, Green Light '' where the ill-fated contestants played that old childhood game, the only difference being in the Squid Game the contestants who lost their lives. I had not seen Squid Games yet, so I watched the first 5 episodes over the weekend including Episode One. The young lady in this video where I copied and recorded her 'rant' made a lot of sense as to how Travis Scott's concert went along, so what I have done is edited clips of Squid Game Episode One with Travis Scott stopping and staring his concert where we now have just learned today that a young 10 year old boy has become the 10th person to have lost their life during - what appeared to be a Satanic Blood Sacrifice to Demonic Entities that were seen all throughout this ill fated evil ritualistic concert.
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https://www.brighteon.com/91284f42-f7c6-4e67-b4f6-9e239e662179
TRAVIS SCOTT - ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL 2021 - UTOPIA - HOUSTON TEXAS [FULL SHOW / FULL HD]
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q1AF00SqXE
My video uploads:
"The Hidden Messaging Behind Travis Scott's Song '90210' (Not a Beverley Hills Area Code)" https://youtu.be/jYPfWvcKfhM
"The Travis Scott Jesuit Order Ritual: Snoop Dogg's Single 'Murder Music' Also Dropped on November 5th (Not a Coincidence)" https://youtu.be/hPr4sBYLE3s
"Satan's Demonic Dystopia: Did He Use Travis Scott to Show Us His Pending Tsunami Wave?"
https://rumble.com/embed/vmdgph/?pub=et9v9
"Two Demonic Entities Enter Travis Scott and the Crowd at His Satanic AstroWorld Festival" https://youtu.be/cgNjDntsMwo
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Related Videos:
SATAN Is No Longer Hiding In 2021
￼The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/91284f42-f7c6-4e67-b4f6-9e239e662179
TRAVIS SCOTT - ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL 2021 - UTOPIA - HOUSTON TEXAS [FULL SHOW / FULL HD]
Uptown Monster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q1AF00SqXE
My video uploads:
"The Hidden Messaging Behind Travis Scott's Song '90210' (Not a Beverley Hills Area Code)" https://youtu.be/jYPfWvcKfhM
"The Travis Scott Jesuit Order Ritual: Snoop Dogg's Single 'Murder Music' Also Dropped on November 5th (Not a Coincidence)" https://youtu.be/hPr4sBYLE3s
"Satan's Demonic Dystopia: Did He Use Travis Scott to Show Us His Pending Tsunami Wave?"
https://rumble.com/embed/vmdgph/?pub=et9v9
"Two Demonic Entities Enter Travis Scott and the Crowd at His Satanic AstroWorld Festival" https://youtu.be/cgNjDntsMwo
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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