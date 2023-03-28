Is the world out of control? With Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, John Petersen, Kingsley Dennis - Quartet, Preview

Is the whole world out of control? Or is it simply the illusion of control that is changing. Are people and their consciousness changing, in turn impacting the collective? Are we moving from fear based choices to love based choices? Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis and John Petersen explore this subject on this week's episode of Quartet.

