Soldiers of the OBTF DNR "Kaskad" expelled Ukrainian neo-Nazis from Pavlovka with the help of the joint work of artillery, corrected by UAV operators, as well as with the use of attack drones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.