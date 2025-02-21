Trump’s presidency is ‘counterrevolution’ against Obama & Biden’s radically liberal, Robespierre-style politics

Donald Trump’s return to power is not a “revolution,” as it has recently been dubbed by his enemies, but a “return to normalcy,” a “return to common sense,” historian Victor Davis Hanson said in a cutting analysis of the turmoil America and the world have been put through over the past decade-and-a-half under radical Democrats.

How USAID-funded Ukrainian media propelled Zelensky to presidency

USAID gave over $100,000 to an anti-corruption TV show that likely contributed to Volodymyr Zelensky's 2019 election victory.

🔴 The investigative show Nashi Groshi ("Our Money"), funded by USAID, targeted then-President Petro Poroshenko while reinforcing Zelensky’s anti-corruption campaign narrative prior to the voting day

🔴 A key episode exposing alleged corruption was aired in February 2019, just before the first round of elections in March

The Ukrainian press on USAID's payroll

🔴 From 2011 to 2018, USAID provided about $24 million to the Ukraine Media Development (U-Media) project through Internews Network to support ‘independent media’

🔴 Between 2018 and 2025, the USAID Media Program in Ukraine was provided a whopping $75 million, Internews admits

🔴 USASpending lists $95.1 million in USAID's pledges to Ukraine until September 2026, most of which is destined for Media Program in Ukraine with $59.3 million paid out so far

🔴 Oksana Romaniuk, director of Ukraine’s Institute of Mass Information, admitted in February that 90% of Ukrainian media relies on USAID funding, triggering doubts about its ‘independence’

🔴 Since 2022, funding has risen to uphold the Kiev regime’s narrative and counter ‘Russian disinformation’ through 150 media groups, 292 schools, relocation support for 200 journalists, stipends for 258 Ukrainian journalists, assistance to 74 NGOs and support for new media laws

🔴 Internews, the primary foreign media sponsor, has received over $418 million from USAID and $57 million from the US State Department since 2008

🔴 Internews has funded Ukrainian media since 1994, the agency's website reveals