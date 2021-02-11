© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof ‘Boris Got It VERY Wrong’ What’s The Exit Strategy Mr Hancock, WHY IS THERE NO PLAN FOR EXIT JUST PREDICTIONS OF VARIANTS AND MORE JABS
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 11, 2021
https://youtu.be/9V6Kiuwrtrs
Why is the wretched Neil Ferguson, the failed computer magician back on the scene in government circles.WHY IS THERE NO PLAN FOR EXIT JUST PREDICTIONS OF VARIANTS AND MORE JABS. ITS ALL A LIE, THE MORE THIS UNROLLS IT TELLS ME WE ARE SAVING THE PLANET BY. VOLUNTEERING. PERHAPS EARTH IS FLAT AFTER ALL..
Why is the wretched Neil Ferguson, the failed computer magician back on the scene in government circles.WHY IS THERE NO PLAN FOR EXIT JUST PREDICTIONS OF VARIANTS AND MORE JABS. ITS ALL A LIE, THE MORE THIS UNROLLS IT TELLS ME WE ARE SAVING THE PLANET BY. VOLUNTEERING. PERHAPS EARTH IS FLAT AFTER ALL..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.