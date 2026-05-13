From UFO Disclosure to Financial Chaos, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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As economic pressure rises, distractions multiply. UFO disclosures, global tensions, cyber threats, and endless media spectacles dominate headlines while currencies weaken and debt explodes. Whether intentional or not, fear keeps populations distracted and compliant. The unsettling realization? Some of the “crazy” scenarios people laughed at years ago suddenly don’t seem impossible anymore.
#UFO #Disclosure #EconomicCollapse #MediaManipulation #Fear #GlobalCrisis #Finance #Control #CurrentEvents #Truth
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